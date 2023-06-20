Malabar Gold & Diamonds renews association with NTR Jr. as Brand Ambassador

Commenting on associating with NTR Jr., MP Ahammed, Chairman, Malabar Group said, “We are excited to renew our time-tested association with NTR Jr. He has emerged as a one of the widely admired movie stars in India across regions. His outstanding filmography underlines his command over the crafts of acting. He is an actor par excellence and his impressive personality will further elevate our brand proposition. We had an amazing association in the past with NTR Jr. and the revival of the relation will help accelerate the acceptance of the brand globally in our ambition to be the no. 1 global jewellery retailer. As we celebrate our 30th anniversary this year, we would like to reaffirm our commitment to offering our valued customers excellence in transparency, jewellery variety and craftsmanship along with world-class jewellery shopping experience”.