Mamaearth names Havas Worldwide India as its Agency on Record

The agency will create cornerstone campaigns for the brand, including ATL, BTL, and digital.
Beauty and personal care brand Mamaearth has announced Havas Worldwide India as its Agency on Record (AOR). The creative agency of Havas India won the account following a multi-agency pitch.
The scope of the mandate will include creating cornerstone campaigns for the brand, including ATL, BTL, and digital.
Anuja Mishra, Chief Marketing Officer at Honasa Consumer Ltd, said, “We believe that in our next wave of growth, it would be imperative to further drive scale by exploring and disrupting different categories across cohorts, geographies, and channels. In this endeavour of driving growth anchored on brand love, we are stoked to welcome Havas Worldwide India (the creative arm of Havas India) as our creative agency partner.”
“The team at Havas has the advantaged mix of strong planning and creative credentials and experience in servicing legacy and new-age brands. Havas Worldwide India’s appointment comes at the back of an exciting and rigorous creative pitch process. The agency has demonstrated a strong understanding of fundamental consumer insights and an appreciation of the pivotal shifts in consumer beliefs coupled with a compelling storytelling ability.”
Jaibeer Ahmad, Managing Partner, North, Havas Worldwide India, added, “We are excited to work with a forward-thinking brand like Mamaearth, where we will effectively leverage our knowledge and passion to enhance their message and engage their audience in a meaningful way.”