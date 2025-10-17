Mamaearth unveils new campaign starring Palak Tiwari

Mamaearth has launched a new digital campaign for its Rice Face Wash, featuring brand ambassador Palak Tiwari in a lively, tennis-inspired film that puts a playful spin on skincare.

The campaign focuses on the product’s double hydration formula, powered by rice water and niacinamide, ingredients known for giving a radiant, glass-skin glow. The setting—a sunlit tennis court—mirrors the brand’s youthful and confident energy, as Palak showcases her fresh, glowing skin with her on-screen charm and spontaneity.

Snigdha Anand, SVP & brand head - marketing, Mamaearth, said:“With this campaign, we wanted to take a fun, youthful approach while landing the strong message behind the Rice Face Wash, hydration and glow backed by the power of rice water and niacinamide. Rice water has long been celebrated in beauty rituals, and we’ve reimagined it for today’s skincare routines with a film that feels fresh, aspirational, and full of energy. With Palak’s vibrant personality leading it, we’re confident this message will resonate deeply with young consumers.”

This marks Palak Tiwari’s second collaboration with Mamaearth, following her earlier campaign for the Ubtan Face Wash. The film will be amplified across digital platforms nationwide, targeting a young, digitally active audience seeking effective, fuss-free skincare.