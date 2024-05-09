Mamaearth's latest campaign showcases the beauty of glass-like skin with its Rice Facewash

Regarding the campaign, Anuja Mishra, EVP and chief marketing officer, Honasa Consumer, said, "Consumer receptivity to K-beauty is on the rise, reflecting a growing appreciation for skincare products that prioritise natural ingredients and effective results. With the Mamaearth Rice Facewash, we are tapping on this trend by offering a clean beauty solution that harnesses the power of rice water, a traditional Korean beauty secret, to deliver glowing skin. At Honasa Consumer, we pride ourselves on our ability to craft and scale new brands through strategic and data-led innovations. Therefore, this campaign not only underscores our commitment to innovation but also highlights our responsiveness to evolving consumer preferences for clean, effective, and nature-inspired skincare solutions."