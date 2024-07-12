Manforce Condoms launches new campaign to create awareness around the issue of overpopulation

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The campaign is part of Manforce Condoms' year-long property, #CondomNahiManforceBolo.
Manforce Condoms, a condom brand under Mankind Pharma, has launched a new digital campaign, #ManforceHaiTohPossibleHai, on the occasion of World Population Day. This campaign aligns with the brand's mission to raise awareness about the growing population, skillfully blending humour into its message.
The campaign humorously addresses population issues, creating excitement and engagement without directly showcasing the product. The central message reinforces the brand's goal of making the word "Condom" synonymous with “Manforce”.
The campaign is part of Manforce Condoms' year-long property, #CondomNahiManforceBolo. With the Indian population estimated to have reached 1.44 billion as per the news reports, the brand encourages people to use condoms to control the population. The video captures the banter between the kidnapper and a couple where a middle-aged couple has been taken hostage and the kidnapper threatens them to sign the agreement to save their children.
The video takes a hilarious turn where the kidnapper becomes frustrated upon discovering the long chain of children belonging to the couple. Understanding that the couple has no intention to stop, he urges them to use Manforce Condoms to indulge in safe sex. Through the campaign, the brand iterates the importance of using condoms to indulge in safe sex and avoid unwanted pregnancy while not compromising on the elevated intimacy during lovemaking session.
Speaking on the occasion, Joy Chatterjee, associate vice president, sales and marketing, Mankind Pharma, said, “As Manforce Condoms has always been at the forefront of spreading awareness around sensitive issues, we came up with the campaign to amplify our reach and messaging by leveraging the occasion of World Population Day. To ensure the campaign is well received by the audience, we took a light-hearted route to building a better connection with them. Fulfilling our duties as a responsible brand, we urge the audience to pledge and contribute to the mission of controlling the population by making informed decisions.”