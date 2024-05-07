Mankind Pharma showcases its compassion for nurses through a video campaign on International Nurses Day

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Mankind Pharma, a global pharmaceutical firm, upholds a profound commitment to spreading kindness and recognising exceptional service across diverse professions and industries. In a new video campaign to celebrate International Nurses' Day, Mankind Pharma pays homage to the remarkable individuals whose dedication reflects the essence of selfless care. Nurses embody this ethos daily, consistently dedicating themselves to helping others.
The video campaign tells the story of Ms. Martha, a nurse whose initial stern demeanour contrasts with the deep compassion at the core of her profession. Her empathy becomes evident through her comforting actions toward a patient, revealing her profound understanding of his needs. The video serves as a touching tribute to the unsung heroes of healthcare—the nurses who go beyond their duties to care for their patients. It highlights the human side of nursing and showcases the empathy, compassion, and dedication that nurses bring to their work every day.
On the occasion of International Nurses Day, Rajeev Juneja, vice-chairman and MD, Mankind Pharma expressed, "Mankind Pharma is deeply inspired by the extraordinary dedication and compassion of nurses. Their unwavering commitment to patient care, even in challenging circumstances, embodies the highest ideals of nursing. Our video campaign is a tribute to the nursing community, acknowledging their indispensable role in enhancing the lives of patients and their families. Through this campaign, we aim to celebrate their remarkable work and the significant impact they have on healthcare and society."
Juneja further added “Whether in times of a global crisis like the COVID-19 pandemic or during natural disasters like floods, Mankind Pharma has consistently been at the forefront, donating, helping, and appreciating communities that share the belief in spreading kindness. Similarly, nurses embody this spirit by consistently exceeding their duties to care for others.”
Through these campaigns, Mankind Pharma aims to increase awareness about the critical role of nurses, promote solidarity, and advocate for positive change within the nursing profession and healthcare systems globally.
Mankind Pharma expresses heartfelt gratitude and respect for the selfless service of nurses and hopes this touching story will inspire others to appreciate nurses' invaluable contributions and profound impact on the healthcare ecosystem. International Nurses' Day serves as a reminder of their dedication, expertise, and compassion that are central to promoting health and well-being for all.