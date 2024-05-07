Mankind Pharma showcases its compassion for nurses through a video campaign on International Nurses Day

The video campaign tells the story of Ms. Martha, a nurse whose initial stern demeanour contrasts with the deep compassion at the core of her profession. Her empathy becomes evident through her comforting actions toward a patient, revealing her profound understanding of his needs. The video serves as a touching tribute to the unsung heroes of healthcare—the nurses who go beyond their duties to care for their patients. It highlights the human side of nursing and showcases the empathy, compassion, and dedication that nurses bring to their work every day.