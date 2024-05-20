Mankind Pharma’s EPIC asks women to take agency and choose their own condoms

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Championing safety and pleasure, the ad advocates women’s agency in choosing a condom.
Mankind Pharma’s new range of Epic Thinx condoms’ new ad aims to empower women and urges them to choose and buy their own condoms instead of relying on the partners. The ad also challenges a number of category codes and brings in a number of female perspectives for a product meant for males.
The brand has roped in Bollywood actor Radhika Apte as the new face of the brand. “Aj bhi condom kharidne ka decision apne partner pe chor dete hai, kya is decison me humari choice se kisiko farq nahi padhta? Mujhe farq padta hai, kyuki condom mujhe feel hota hai, mere pleasure ko pain me badal sakta hai,” addresses Apte in the commercial.
“For you girls, a condom is not just a condom, it is your decision to never compromise on your protection, pleasure and comfort. Don’t leave this decision on anyone, go buy your own condom,” she adds.
This is in parallel to another recent campaign from the pharma company for its Manforce condoms titled ‘Apni Bandi se pucho’. The campaign that starred Kartik Aryan and was also followed by an extensive influencer campaign urged men to ask their partners about their condom preferences and to make decisions together as couples.
Mankind Pharma launched the brand EPIC in 2022. During its launch, the pharma giant had positioned the brand to be their ‘premium offering’ in the male condom segment. The condoms are said to be vegan, cruelty-free and devoid of any harmful chemicals that can harm women. Mankind’s other brand ‘Manforce’ has a number of offerings endorsed by celebrities like Sunny Leone.
Launched in 2010, Manforce condoms enjoy a 30% market share in India followed by Durex at 14% and Kamasutra at 8%, as per a report by Statista. It is also one of the most successful brands for Mankind Pharmaceuticals followed by Prega News and Gas-o-fast.
Speaking about the pharmaceutical giant’s appeal for EPIC, Eshita Goswami, marketing manager at Manforce & Epic condom says, “Driving a category for males and bringing in the women's perspective, reinstating the importance of taking a decision which affects ‘her’ the most is a feeling at a different level altogether. At times it becomes the need of the hour to challenge the category codes and talk sense with a purpose. We are proud to release this campaign which has seen light after a year of work.”
Over the years, communication strategies for condom brands have evolved significantly. Most condom brand marketing in the ‘90s and early 2000s focused on family planning and gradually championed safe sex. Today brands have been increasingly talking about female pleasure.
Female pleasure has been a topic of discussion for condom brands for a while now. In the mid-2010s, Manforce roped in Bollywood actor Sunny Leone as the brand ambassador. Despite the ads being heavily sexualised, the focus was largely on female pleasure.