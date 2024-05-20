Mankind Pharma’s EPIC asks women to take agency and choose their own condoms

Speaking about the pharmaceutical giant’s appeal for EPIC, Eshita Goswami, marketing manager at Manforce & Epic condom says, “Driving a category for males and bringing in the women's perspective, reinstating the importance of taking a decision which affects ‘her’ the most is a feeling at a different level altogether. At times it becomes the need of the hour to challenge the category codes and talk sense with a purpose. We are proud to release this campaign which has seen light after a year of work.”