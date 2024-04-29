Manoj Bajpayee returns as 'Ghanshyam' in Amazon Fresh's 'Nahi toh Mehenga Padega' campaign

"In our latest campaign, 'Amazon Fresh se grocery laao nahi toh mehenga padega', we are driving home a crucial message, that will resonate with viewers long after they've watched it. At Amazon Fresh, we prioritise exceptional ‘value propositions’ to help our consumers save via bank offers, cashback incentives and ‘quality’ of fruits and vegetables made available by the Sellers, after a 4 step quality check. The extensive selection with the convenience of scheduled delivery within 2-4hrs*, ‘no delivery or convenience fee’, ensures Amazon Fresh as a distinguished online grocery shopping experience for customers”, said Harsh Goyal, director– grocery, Amazon India.