Manoj Bajpayee returns as 'Ghanshyam' in Amazon Fresh's 'Nahi toh Mehenga Padega' campaign

Amazon Fresh has released the second edition of Nahi toh Mehenga Padega campaign, featuring Bollywood actor Manoj Bajpayee as the beloved character ‘Ghanshyam’. With this campaign, Amazon Fresh re-affirms its commitment to provide customers with the best ‘quality’ – including through a ‘4-step quality check’ ensuring freshness of fruits and vegetables that are sourced from over 11,000 farmers and ‘value’ through savings.
The campaign is conceptualised by MediaMonks and directed by Harshvardhan Kulkarni, and went live recently across TV, outdoor, digital video, and social media.
In the first ad film, Manoj Bajpayee’s character Ghanshyaam, pulls off a comical act where in a hurry to receive groceries, he misses out on great deals and offers. Hence, as a reminder, he writes ‘Amazon Fresh se grocery laao nahi toh mehenga padega’ on post-it papers to remember ordering from Amazon Fresh for value offers reiterating on ‘savings’ with Amazon Fresh.
In the second ad film, Ghanshyaam commits the same mistake, he forgets to order groceries from Amazon Fresh and receives foul-smelling and decaying fruits. Again, in distress he turns back to the white board and remembers that for good ‘quality’ fruits and vegetables ‘Amazon Fresh se grocery laao nahi toh mehenga padega’.
"In our latest campaign, 'Amazon Fresh se grocery laao nahi toh mehenga padega', we are driving home a crucial message, that will resonate with viewers long after they've watched it. At Amazon Fresh, we prioritise exceptional ‘value propositions’ to help our consumers save via bank offers, cashback incentives and ‘quality’ of fruits and vegetables made available by the Sellers, after a 4 step quality check. The extensive selection with the convenience of scheduled delivery within 2-4hrs*, ‘no delivery or convenience fee’, ensures Amazon Fresh as a distinguished online grocery shopping experience for customers”, said Harsh Goyal, director– grocery, Amazon India.
Manoj Bajpayee said, “My involvement with Amazon Fresh over the past year has been exhilarating, solidifying the compelling character of 'Ghanshyam'. I often try to create recipes at home and realize that getting ‘quality’ products at good ‘value’ with the convenience of getting delivery at your preferred slot, is a win-win situation for a customer and that makes Amazon Fresh as the go-to online destination for grocery shopping.”