Manu Jain, Baba Sehgal, Rupam Islam and top stars in Mi’s Diwali and Durga Puja campaign

Speaking on the partnership, Sandeep KS, associate director, Marketing Lead Redmi India, said “Baba Sehgal emerged as one of the voices of the lockdown with his catchy and super positive music. We wanted a unique way of product integration not losing out on the entertainment quotient, he collaborated beautifully. The outcome is there for everybody to see, listen & enjoy. This #DiwaliWithMi campaign perfectly fits the festive shopping narrative & is our way of asking our consumers to join in the celebration.”