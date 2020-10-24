Manu Jain, Baba Sehgal, Rupam Islam and top stars in Mi’s Diwali and Durga Puja campaign

The list includes Aparshakti Khurana, Kenny Sebastian, Radhika Madan, Regina Cassandra, Namit Das, Angira Dhar and Anindita Bose.
Smartphone and smart TV brand Mi India, has announced a series of music videos for ‘Diwali with Mi’ and Durga Puja celebrations. The brand has partnered with leading digital celebrities such as Aparshakti Khurana, Kenny Sebastian, Radhika Madan, Regina Cassandra, Namit Das, Angira Dhar and Anindita Bose for their digital film. The brand has also partnered with musicians Baba Sehgal and Rupam Islam to launch new soundtracks around the festive mood. The videos this year carry the flavour of social distancing, lockdownsa and the sense of cautious festivities.
Commenting on the digital film campaign, Sumit Sonal, marketing lead, Mi India, said, “These music videos and films are aligned to our thought of reviving the festive vibe and creating a unique experience for our users.”
Speaking on the partnership, Sandeep KS, associate director, Marketing Lead Redmi India, said “Baba Sehgal emerged as one of the voices of the lockdown with his catchy and super positive music. We wanted a unique way of product integration not losing out on the entertainment quotient, he collaborated beautifully. The outcome is there for everybody to see, listen & enjoy. This #DiwaliWithMi campaign perfectly fits the festive shopping narrative & is our way of asking our consumers to join in the celebration.”
“It's been a pretty straightforward brief for us in that sense, #BreakTheInternet. And we've been able to deliver this through our content for two consecutive years now. This could only happen when there's equal passion and excitement to do something different. Our work for #DiwaliWithMi 2020 with Baba Sehgal is a testament to that,” says, Sushant Vithaldas, business head, Schbang Bangalore (Xiaomi’s digital film agency).
The music video ‘Ft Baba Sehgal’ #DiwaliWithMi marks the beginning of the brand's festive season. It also features Diwali offers on Mi and Redmi products like the Redmi Note 9 Pro, Mi 10, Mi TV, Redmi 9A and Redmi Earbuds 2C. Sehgal is seen in his trademark quirky rapper avatar busting rhymes along ‘iss saal ka sabse bada sale’ Diwali with Mi.
Mi India’s Diwali brand video features celebrities and digital-first influencers across the country and is aimed at reflecting the diversity of brands' audiences.
For the third piece of communication the brand organized a fun rap battle song between Manu Kumar Jain, Managing Director, Mi India and Baba Sehgal. The duo highlighted Mi India's style of marketing through their rap by leveraging social media to the fullest even if the top boss has to crack a quirky rap number and dance it out.
Building on last year's reception, the brand collaborated once again this year with popular singer Rupam Islam in Kolkata to create 2020’s new ‘Amar Pujo’. The song celebrates unity and togetherness despite all the limitations and restrictions this year. The music video takes users back to the memory lane when they used to gather and celebrate puja with friends and families.