By afaqs! news bureau
Advertising

Marico expands millet range with launch of Saffola Masala Millets

Saffola Masala Millets launch in a 35g pack for Rs. 20, offering a nutritious and tasty option at an affordable price for a wide audience.

Marico, an FMCG companies, announced the launch of its latest innovation - Saffola Masala Millets in two new flavours. This new product line expands Saffola's millet portfolio, offering a nutritious and flavourful option aligned with current dietary trends.

Saffola's Masala Millets, rich in fibre and packed with nutritional benefits are available in two flavours: Masala Delight and Tomato Delight.

Speaking on the new launch, Vaibhav Bhanchawat, chief operating officer- India and Foods Business (Marico), says, "Building on our Oats No. #1 legacy, we are committed to providing ‘better for you’ taste-forward products, that fit seamlessly into the busy lives of new-age consumers. Saffola Masala Millets is a step towards embracing the nutritious grain with a modern twist of delicious Indian flavours. Our goal is to make wholesome food options accessible and affordable for everyone.”

He added “This launch is a part of our broader strategy to expand our millet-based offerings to support the increasing consumer shift towards healthier eating habits. The objective was to create a product that marries the nutritional benefits of millets with the appeal of masala flavors. With Saffola Masala Millets, we aim to pave the way for millets to become a staple in Indian households.”

Saffola Masala Millets come in a convenient 35g pack, priced affordably at just INR 20/-, making them accessible to a wide range of consumers who are seeking Nutritious and tasty food. Saffola Masala Millets are also available on leading Modern Trade chains such as Relinace and Dmart stores.

Have news to share? Write to us atnewsteam@afaqs.com
MaricoSaffola