Marico expands millet range with launch of Saffola Masala Millets

Saffola Masala Millets launch in a 35g pack for Rs. 20, offering a nutritious and tasty option at an affordable price for a wide audience.
Marico, an FMCG companies, announced the launch of its latest innovation - Saffola Masala Millets in two new flavours. This new product line expands Saffola's millet portfolio, offering a nutritious and flavourful option aligned with current dietary trends.
Saffola's Masala Millets, rich in fibre and packed with nutritional benefits are available in two flavours: Masala Delight and Tomato Delight.
Speaking on the new launch, Vaibhav Bhanchawat, chief operating officer- India and Foods Business (Marico), says, "Building on our Oats No. #1 legacy, we are committed to providing ‘better for you’ taste-forward products, that fit seamlessly into the busy lives of new-age consumers. Saffola Masala Millets is a step towards embracing the nutritious grain with a modern twist of delicious Indian flavours. Our goal is to make wholesome food options accessible and affordable for everyone.”
He added “This launch is a part of our broader strategy to expand our millet-based offerings to support the increasing consumer shift towards healthier eating habits. The objective was to create a product that marries the nutritional benefits of millets with the appeal of masala flavors. With Saffola Masala Millets, we aim to pave the way for millets to become a staple in Indian households.”
Saffola Masala Millets come in a convenient 35g pack, priced affordably at just INR 20/-, making them accessible to a wide range of consumers who are seeking Nutritious and tasty food. Saffola Masala Millets are also available on leading Modern Trade chains such as Relinace and Dmart stores.