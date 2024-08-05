Marico's ad and promotional spends for Q1FY25 stood at Rs 240 crore

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Marico Ltd, an FMCG company, has recorded a 13.2 percent increase in its advertising and sales promotion expenditure in the first quarter of fiscal year 2025. The company reported expenditure of Rs 240 crore for Q1FY25, up from Rs 212 crore in the same quarter last year.
This increased investment in advertising coincides with positive financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. Marico's consolidated net profit rose 9% to Rs 464 crore, compared to Rs 427 crore in the year-ago period. The company's revenue also saw a 7% uptick, meeting market estimates.
Marico's EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization) for the quarter reached Rs 626 crore, with an EBITDA margin of 23.7%.