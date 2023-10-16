Market research and consumer insights veteran Hemant Mehta passes away

Mehta was the former MD & Chief Strategy Officer of Kantar.
Hemant Mehta, market research and consumer insights veteran has passed away. He was the former MD & Chief Strategy Officer at Kantar.
Mehta had kickstarted his career with IMRB in 1989, and spent over three decades with the company working across various roles and businesses. Mehta has headed various projects that have helped the media and advertising industry. He is known for spearheading the task of developing the famous electronic 'peoplemeter' - an audience measurement tool used to measure the viewing habits of TV and cable audiences.
He is also regarded for heading the Media & Panel division and incubated specialist verticals like Retail & Shopper at IMRB.
Mehta quit Kantar in 2021 and focused on advising local and global brands on their growth strategies.