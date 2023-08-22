Mars Wrigley collaborates with Jasprit Bumrah for its brand BOOMER

The new campaign builds on the brand’s much-adored jingle, BOOM BOOM BOOMER, with a spooky encounter.
Mars Wrigley India’s oldest and beloved fruity bubblegum brand, BOOMER is back with an exciting campaign featuring India’s star pacer Jasprit Bumrah.
Fondly referred to as ‘Boom Boom Bumrah’ for his bowling, team India’s pace spearhead is the perfect fit for BOOMER® to captivate the hearts of its consumers.
Enticing Indian consumers’ palettes with its fruity flavors splashed with a tinge of humor for over 25 years, BOOMER® has become a legacy brand in the country. The latest TVC builds on its adored ‘BOOM BOOM BOOMER’ jingle evolving its humorous essence to ‘Har pal fun kar, Boom Boom Boomer!’. Keeping in line with the brand’s theme of creating little moments of fun, the new digital film starring the calm and composed Jasprit Bumrah, gives an exciting twist to a spooky encounter.
Announcing the latest collaboration, Varun Kandhari, director of marketing and customer marketing, at Mars Wrigley India, said, “With over 25 years in India, Mars Wrigley’s BOOMER® is a legacy brand that has been holding a strong sense of nostalgia among Millennials and Gen-X consumers for decades. Through this new collaboration with one of the finest cricketing talents of India, Jasprit Bumrah, the brand aims to inspire moments of happiness in the brand loyalists and, attract the Gen-Z audience by showcasing BOOMER® as the preferred indulgent gum.”
In the TVC, Bumrah, and his teammates leave after a practice session in a frightfully obscure setting. It brings out the eeriness with the sound aesthetics directed in a haunting way yet being a little fun on the side. Playing with catchphrases like– ‘Har pal fun kar, Boom Boom Boomer!', the gripping TVC truly brings you the best attributes of BOOMER® and Bumrah together.
Expressing his excitement about the collaboration, Jasprit Bumrah, who is exclusively managed by RISE Worldwide, adds, “Teaming up with such an iconic brand brings back incredible childhood memories and takes me down memory lane. From playing with friends to representing India on the international platform, BOOMER® has been my constant companion. Through this latest TVC, the brand perfectly captures moments of joy that it has been adding to our lives for years and delivers a fun-filled experience to the audience.”
Speaking on the latest campaign, Iraj Fraz, creative head, DDB Tribal, said, “BOOMER® isn’t just chewing gum; it’s a hack to unlocking unlimited fun. Hence, the brand platform of ‘Har Pal Fun Kar’. This is an extraordinary story of Boom-Boom-Bumrah turning a scary moment into hilarity, starring in a supporting role a never-seen-before creature imagined by Director Sukriti Tyagi in collaboration with the Mars and DDB teams. The campaign is building a world of ‘anytime fun,’ and BOOMER® fans will interact with a lot of fresh and amusing content featuring India’s favorite seamer, Jasprit Bumrah.”
The films are available in 8 languages including Hindi, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Tamil, and Telugu which will be available on TV. The film will also be available on digital platforms.