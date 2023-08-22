Mars Wrigley collaborates with Jasprit Bumrah for its brand BOOMER

Expressing his excitement about the collaboration, Jasprit Bumrah, who is exclusively managed by RISE Worldwide, adds, “Teaming up with such an iconic brand brings back incredible childhood memories and takes me down memory lane. From playing with friends to representing India on the international platform, BOOMER® has been my constant companion. Through this latest TVC, the brand perfectly captures moments of joy that it has been adding to our lives for years and delivers a fun-filled experience to the audience.”