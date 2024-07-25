Mars Wrigley launches Galaxy Jewels in India with Kiara Advani

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The brand has launched a TVC featuring Kiara that shows how Galaxy Jewels can enhance ordinary moments into something special.
Mars Wrigley India has launched Galaxy Jewels, a sophisticated gifting option. Galaxy Jewels features distinctive packaging that captures attention and aligns with the brand name - Jewels.
The proposition offers four individually wrapped silky smooth flavours like Smooth Milk, Crispy, Caramel, and Dark Cream. Each piece is a testament to the brand’s commitment to luxury and quality. Available in two sizes, priced at Rs 299 and Rs 549.
Building on a legacy of over 20 years of global success, Galaxy Jewels is more than just chocolate, it's a symbol of sophistication and excellence. Every bite creates lasting memories, making it the ultimate superior gift choice for any occasion.
It has also launched a TVC that highlights the relevance and premium nature of Galaxy Jewels. The newly launched TVC captures the essence of the brand. The commercial emphasises the tagline, “When someone means the Galaxy to you” a testament to the mother brand – “Galaxy”. The TVC shows how Galaxy Jewels can enhance ordinary moments into something special, making it the perfect gift for expressing heartfelt emotions and appreciation.
Nikhil Rao, chief marketing officer of Mars Wrigley India, commented on the launch, "At Mars Wrigley, we believe in the power of creating iconic Brands that become a part of people’s fondest memories. GALAXY® Jewels embodies this philosophy with its luxurious pralines in delectable flavors and elegant packaging, making it the perfect gift to celebrate special moments. A perfect gift for someone who means the Galaxy to you. We are focusing on the fast growing premium gifting segment and this will make Galaxy ‘s play in India more complete."
Mars Wrigley India introduces Galaxy Jewels in India, offering a touch of luxury to everyday occasions. Indian consumers can now enjoy the same premium indulgence that has delighted chocolate enthusiasts worldwide.