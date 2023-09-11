Max Life Insurance launches "Bharosa" Brand campaign with Rohit Sharma and Ritika Sajdeh

Commenting on the campaign launch, Rahul Talwar, chief marketing officer, Max Life Insurance said, “Embedded at the heart of this campaign is the unwavering theme of 'bharosa,' a value that Max Life personifies. Rohit and Ritika beautifully epitomise the dynamics of trust and partnership. Together, they are an embodiment of our philosophy ‘You are the Difference’ inspiring individuals to protect the well-being and aspirations of their loved ones. Rohit and Ritika's relatable journey mirrors the journey of countless couples, families, and individuals who find solace in the presence of their loved ones. Through this campaign, our focus is to underscore Max Life's commitment - to stand by our customers when it matters most.”