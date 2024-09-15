mCaffeine Brews Up Nostalgia with CID's ACP Pradyuman

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Actor Shivaji Satam is seen trying out, and judging mCaffeine's products in the latest collab.
Caffeinated personal care brand mCaffeine has stirred up a blend of nostalgia and innovation in its latest advertising campaign, featuring veteran actor Shivaji Satam. The actor, best known for his iconic role as ACP Pradyuman in the iconic crime series CID, reprises his beloved character in a dedicated advert for the brand.
The collaboration, unveiled on Satam's social media handles, showcases the actor trying various mCaffeine products whilst in character as the no-nonsense police officer. This partnership marks mCaffeine's third celebrity endorsement, following previous campaigns with Bollywood stars Alia Bhatt and Ileana D'Cruz.
mCaffeine's advertising journey began in June 2022 with Bhatt as their inaugural brand ambassador. The following year saw D'Cruz join the roster, expanding the brand's celebrity appeal. Satam's inclusion now adds a dash of crime-solving charm to their marketing blend.
This collaboration rides the wave of renewed interest in the CID cast, fuelled by rumours of the show's potential return. Several brands have already tapped into this nostalgic current, with Colgate, Nykaa, and boAt featuring CID actors in recent adverts.
The resurgence of CID cast members in advertising speaks to the enduring popularity of the show, which ran for over two decades. Brands are cleverly capitalising on the emotional connection viewers have with these familiar faces, particularly Satam's authoritative yet endearing ACP Pradyuman.