mCaffeine launches new campaign for its winter skin care range

Tarun Sharma, CEO and co-founder, mCaffeine said, “mCaffeine’s choco body lotions are a testament to our dedication to revolutionising the winter skincare and self-care experience. We used chocolate, which is long associated with indulgence and harnessed its goodness to redefine how our consumers perceive and indulge in winter skincare. And the ‘Irresistibly Smooth’ campaign perfectly aligns with this commitment of ours. It not only invites everyone to revel in the magic of chocolate aroma but also highlights the practicality of our range of lotions during winter, ensuring that the skin remains irresistibly smooth even in the coldest months.”