mCaffeine launches new campaign for its winter skin care range

The brand has released a film to illustrate the skin care experience of its chocolate body lotions.
mCaffeine has unveiled its latest campaign, ‘Irresistibly Smooth’ for its winter essentials- choco body lotions range. The campaign departs from the conventional route of portraying lotions as a product for pampering sessions and emphasises on a sensory experience instead.
The brand has introduced its range of body lotions to elevate skin care games this winter, focusing on the aroma of these lotions that adds an extra layer of indulgence.
In pursuit of this objective, it has created a film that centers around a couple enticed by the chocolate aroma, engaging in playful flirtation while contemplating the irresistibly soft and smooth skin that the product promises.
Tarun Sharma, CEO and co-founder, mCaffeine said, “mCaffeine’s choco body lotions are a testament to our dedication to revolutionising the winter skincare and self-care experience. We used chocolate, which is long associated with indulgence and harnessed its goodness to redefine how our consumers perceive and indulge in winter skincare. And the ‘Irresistibly Smooth’ campaign perfectly aligns with this commitment of ours. It not only invites everyone to revel in the magic of chocolate aroma but also highlights the practicality of our range of lotions during winter, ensuring that the skin remains irresistibly smooth even in the coldest months.”
The new range includes- choco body lotion infused with an irresistible chocolatey aroma and a choco body lotion with SPF 15 for sun protection. The products are available for purchase on the official website, all major e-commerce platforms and various retail outlets country-wide.