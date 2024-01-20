McCann Worldgroup takes home the EFFIE India Agency of the Year

Mondelez is client of the year, and Enormous wins the Grand EFFIE.
At the 2023 edition of The Advertising Club’s EFFIE India Awards, McCann Worldgroup India was named EFFIE India Agency of the Year. Ogilvy India came second, followed by Leo Burnett.
The Grand EFFIE was won by Enormous for Jaquar’s campaign ‘Unimaginable Brand Extensions.’ Mondelez India was judged the EFFIE India Client of the Year.
Prasoon Joshi, CEO, McCann World Group India and Chairman, APAC said: “I am extremely delighted and proud of McCann winning the Agency of the Year at the Effie India 2023 Awards.
“Today, In the world's changing landscape where our industry faces extreme challenges in defining the approach to the future, McCann India is an organisation which holds ideas and thinking at the core of our business and propels our bossiness and clients forward.
“Effectiveness comes from this culture of belief in creative excellence driven by strong consumer insights. This is McCann India's hallmark supported by a robust our McCann Global’s culture of strong creative and strategic leadership.
“What is remarkable is the the width and the diverse set of businesses, we have won awards for Ujjivan Small Finance Bank, Nestle India, MasterCard, Reckitt, Dabur, Hero and many others as mentioned.”