McDonald’s brings AR to newspapers for Signature Burger launch

The campaign, rolled out by Connaught Plaza Restaurants (CPRL), allows readers to scan a newspaper advertisement using their smartphones. Once scanned, the burgers appear as animated visuals rising from the page, highlighting layers, textures and ingredients.

The AR experience is designed to shift print from a static medium to an interactive format, allowing consumers to engage with the product beyond visuals alone. The initiative reflects a growing trend of brands experimenting with technology-led storytelling within traditional media formats.

The campaign supports the launch of McDonald’s Signature Collection in North and East India. The range includes the Cheesy Mushroom burger and the Cheesy Chicken burger, both priced at Rs 239. The burgers are positioned as multi-layered offerings featuring sauces, protein buns and locally sourced ingredients.

According to the company, ingredients such as lettuce, mushrooms, chicken and eggs are sourced from Indian suppliers, aligning with its local sourcing approach.

The Signature Collection is available across McDonald’s outlets in North and East India through dine-in, takeaway, drive-thru and delivery platforms.