McDonald's India North and East celebrates festive snacking moments with a new Diwali campaign

Talking about the launch of the campaign and the special Wraps, Rajeev Ranjan, managing director, McDonald’s India – North and East, said, “Our festivals are a time of togetherness, laughter & bonding. At McDonald’s India North & East we understand the importance of Feel-good delicious memorable moments created during these occasions. Apart from usual grandeur of lights and Rangolis, the peacefulness of a traditional puja, intimate gathering with family and friends, there are many other unique ways, our customers create times of togetherness and celebrate those moments during Diwali. Our new film built on this insight featuring the launch of value wraps, Available for a limited time only, is calling everyone to embrace their own unique way of celebrating Diwali. We are hopeful of this resonating well with our customers”