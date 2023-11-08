McDonald's India North and East celebrates festive snacking moments with a new Diwali campaign

Conceptualised by DDB Mudra Group, North, the film showcases the joy of celebrating the festival of lights in a unique way.
McDonald's India North and East’s new video captures the essence of Diwali with a twist. Titled "Celebrating #ForyourotherDiwali" the film showcases the joy of celebrating the festival of lights in a unique way, with the all-new special Wraps, the perfect on-the-go snacking option.
Talking about the launch of the campaign and the special Wraps, Rajeev Ranjan, managing director, McDonald’s India – North and East, said, “Our festivals are a time of togetherness, laughter & bonding. At McDonald’s India North & East we understand the importance of Feel-good delicious memorable moments created during these occasions. Apart from usual grandeur of lights and Rangolis, the peacefulness of a traditional puja, intimate gathering with family and friends, there are many other unique ways, our customers create times of togetherness and celebrate those moments during Diwali. Our new film built on this insight featuring the launch of value wraps, Available for a limited time only, is calling everyone to embrace their own unique way of celebrating Diwali. We are hopeful of this resonating well with our customers”
The film, created by DDB Mudra Group, North, begins in a Delhi neighborhood on Diwali night. Two teenage friends show up with a McDonald's bag, clearly searching for someone. They receive directions from a third friend over the phone, leading them to a basket hanging from a rope. They place the bag in the basket, and it is lifted up to the roof of a building by their friend. It is revealed that he is having a special meeting with a girl on the terrace. As the couple enjoys their McDonald's wraps, a sweet moment takes place between them under the starry sky, accompanied by sparkling fireworks. It is the perfect setting for a unique Diwali experience celebrated with McDonald's Value Wraps.
Introduced for a limited period, the special wraps consisting of 3 different variants, make an excellent selection for anyone seeking a flavoursome snack or meal during the festival season. These festive period wraps would be offered ala-carte and in meals in select McDonald's outlets in the North and East regions, as well as through Delivery partners, takeout, and drive-thru. The wraps would be Available in three options McAloo Wrap, McEgg Wrap, and Tandoori Chicken Wrap are priced at an attractive price point of Rs 79 & above.