McDonald's India West and South introduces McSaver Meals in latest ad campaign

In one of the ad films, the narrative unfolds in a bustling McDonald's store, where three robbers, initially focused on a heist, succumb to the temptation of the McSaver Meals priced at just Rs 99. As they indulge in their favourite McAloo Tikki Regular Meals, the blaring sound of approaching police sirens reminds them into action. They exchange a glance and quickly flee in their car. The robbers escape, leaving the police car screeching to a halt in front of the McDonald's store. The cops rush inside and are captivated by the McSaver Meals showcased on the menu.