McDonald’s UK's new range of burgers makes consumers go ‘A little more Mmm’ in this operatic ad

Developed by Leo Burnett UK, McDonald's highlights changes in its Big Mac®, Quarter Pounder™ with Cheese, and the Double Cheeseburger.
Fast food giant McDonald's UK chain has showcased upgrades to some menu items with its new integrated A little more Mmm campaign. This term captures the enhancements made to their core burgers.
For the first time in its history, the restaurant chain has refreshed its key beef offerings, such as the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder with Cheese, and Double Cheeseburger. Created by Leo Burnett, A little more mmm highlights subtle yet enhancing changes, making McDonald’s beef burgers tastier.
Media planned and brokered by OMD, the campaign will go live on May 26, 2024, across the UK and Ireland and will run across TV, cinema, out-of-home (OOH), press, social media, radio, and digital.
The ad opens with three friends eating at a McDonald’s restaurant, and one of them mentions that McDonald’s has seemingly improved the taste, prompting curiosity.
As another friend takes a bite, he is so enchanted by the flavour that his simple 'mmm...' transforms into a beautiful opera song, moving even a nearby stranger to tears. The operatic humming is inspired by O mio babbino caro, a soprano aria by 19th- century Italian composer Giacomo Puccini.
“Searing the 100% British and Irish beef patties so they’re juicier, adding onions on the grill for extra flavour to Big Mac and Double Cheeseburger, toastier buns, and serving hotter for even meltier cheese,” gives the burger a deliciously familiar taste, just better.
“The iconic Big Mac, Quarter Pounder, and Cheeseburger are being updated for the first time in history and we’re celebrating the moment in true populist style. With work stretching across every single media channel, there really is only one word to describe this huge, integrated campaign… ‘Mmm’,” Andrew Long, and James Millers, executive creative directors, Leo Burnett, said.
McDonald’s UK and Ireland marketing director, Matt Reischauer added, “With news this momentous we wanted to go big and bold with a launch campaign that celebrates the iconic taste and care that we put into our beloved classics.”
The campaign also made headlines on the front page of the UK's Metro.uk newspaper on April 19, 2024, highlighting improvements to menu items. The newspaper featured a playful front-page mockup celebrating the updates to McDonald's classics, complete with enticing descriptions and imagery throughout the inside and back pages.
To complement the primary social media content, a custom Snapchat filter will bring the campaign's main concept to life in an interactive manner. McDonald's will also attract customers with double rewards points on selected ‘iconic’ beef products, aiming to further promote the updated items.
For years, McDonald's has captivated taste buds worldwide, becoming one of the most recognisable brands. In April 2024, the company's Netherlands branch installed plain yellow and red billboards in Utrecht and Leiden.
At first glance, the prints appear empty, but within five metres, passersby are greeted with the aroma of McDonald's French Fries coming from inside the billboard. This approach showcases the scent as McDonald's most vital brand asset. Strategically positioned within 200 metres of McDonald's restaurants, they tempt those with cravings to conveniently indulge in their favourite McDonald's treats.