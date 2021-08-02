McDowell’s No.1 belts out a song and dance number among friends to urge folks to get the jab

Rahul Mathew, chief creative Officer, DDB Mudra Group, added, “We’re all living our friendships in the past. The fun we used to have, how we used to meet, the masti, the emotions… we’re missing it. And a day like Friendship Day will just accentuate this feeling for all of us. So, we thought it was a good time to remind everyone that life and friendships can only get normal when all of us get our shots.”