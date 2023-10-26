McDowell’s No.1 Soda celebrates friendship in its star-studded festive TVC ‘Yaarir Gaan’

The ad film features popular celebrities and real life friends, Anirban Bhattacharya, Priyanka Sarkar and Arjun Chakraborty.
McDowell’s No.1 Soda has unveiled a TVC titled, ‘Yaarir Gaan’ targeting the festive season. In today’s fast paced world where connections often feel strained and distant, the song emphasizes the importance of friends coming together and unlocking newer possibilities.
The film centers around three childhood friends who have shared countless memories celebrating festivals throughout their lives. However, this year, their beloved tradition takes an unexpected turn when one of them decides to spend the festival with the elderly. Realizing the intention behind it and determined to keep the tradition alive, his two friends come together to celebrate and spread the festive cheer.
Varun Koorichh, vice president marketing, Diageo India, said, “Festivities at this time of the year often bring friends together and rekindle yaaris. It is also that time of the year when you are hopping through the city with your best friends and making memories for a lifetime. We believe that during these festive days, friendship has the power to unite, inspire, and uplift one another. The song, Yaarir Gaan, created in partnership with SVF is a celebration of the connection that friends share. The song and the story woven through it is a tribute to the enduring strength of these bonds and the joy they bring during the festive season."