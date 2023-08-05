Media.Monks’ Hemant Kumar is battling liver cirrhosis and for his life

An old Dentsu Webchutney hand, Kumar needs an urgent liver transplant costing Rs 37 lakh.
Media.Monks’ Hemant Kumar is battling liver cirrhosis, and he needs an urgent liver transplant that will cost Rs 37 lakh.
He and his family need help raising this sum.
An old Dentsu Webchutney hand, Kumar, over his career, has won several awards including ones at Spikes, Adfest, Kyoorius, and the Abbys.
Admitted at Max Super Speciality Hospital in Saket, New Delhi, Kumar’s wait for a donor was stretched by two weeks because of delayed paperwork. His condition deteriorated by this time,.
Kumar’s cousin stepped up as a donor but the procedure could not go through because the treatement costs had significantly escalted by this time.
Sumantra Talukdar on LinkedIn revealed Media.Monks has been paying some of the hospital bills, Dentsu India is looking to raise funds for the transplant.
R Venkatraman has raised a fundraising campaign on Ketto for Kumar. Rs 20 lakh of the Rs 37 lakh needed have been raised.