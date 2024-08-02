Medusa Beverages and Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products launches the 'House of the Dragon’ exclusive edition

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Medusa Beverages, a beer brand, and Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products partner to unveil the exclusive 'House of the Dragon' inspired edition. This collaboration combines Medusa's brewing skills with the popular HBO series. Inspired by House of the Dragon, this partnership reflects the essence of dragon fire and the adventurous spirit of Medusa.
Each brew in the collector's series features exclusive, limited-edition cans that reflect the series’ dramatic landscapes, from scorching infernos to icy realms, embodying pivotal elements of House of the Dragon's epic narrative.
Avneet Singh, founder and CEO of Medusa Beer, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, “We are thrilled to partner with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products to unveil the exclusive House of the Dragon-inspired limited-edition cans. This collaboration epitomizes the rich tradition, bold innovation, and epic storytelling that define both our brand and the iconic series.”
Fans can expect a wealth of rewards, including bespoke merchandise and exciting giveaways celebrating the collaboration, where the House of the Dragon-inspired limited-edition collection will debut later this month.