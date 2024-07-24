Meesho encourages first time shoppers to make informed purchases with 'Shopping ki Power' campaign

As part of this approach, Meesho has unveiled two engaging TVCs, which aim to debunk common myths about online shopping. The commercial ‘Lucky Draw’ demonstrates how checking reviews and viewing real images can assist customers in making more informed purchases. It explains that by exploring the reviews section, shoppers can verify that the fabric, colour, and design meet their expectations before finalising their purchase. The film ‘Chase’ focuses on Meesho’s ‘easy return and refunds’ policy, demonstrating how customers can return products effortlessly in just three simple steps and receive instant refunds. The commercial highlights how this feature ensures satisfaction and peace of mind for shoppers with every delivery.