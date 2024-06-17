Meesho teams up with fashion influencer Nancy Tyagi for #MeeshoTrendz

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Meesho, an e-commerce marketplace, earlier this year, launched its #trendz campaign with a keen eye on the dynamic preferences of Gen Z. It included a curated collection that embodies the latest fashion trends at the best prices. As the most recent development to that, Meesho successfully concluded its Meesho #trendz contest—aimed at empowering fashion enthusiasts. Held from February 1 to May 30, 2024, the contest provided a platform for both, aspiring and established content creators to showcase their talent and social media skills, irrespective of their follower count or reach.
The contest was aimed at highlighting the latest styles from the curated #trendz collection on Meesho; and also enabling budding creators to get the platform they deserve to showcase their talent. This emphasis on accessibility struck a chord with a wide audience while helping establish Meesho as the ultimate trendy e-commerce fashion destination. The contest garnered an overwhelming response, attracting nearly 35,000 entries and reaching a massive audience of over 455 million people.
Renowned fashion influencer Nancy Tyagi, known for her 'Outfit from Scratch' series on Instagram, served as the judge for the contest.
Soumitra Choubey, associate director - brand marketing, Meesho said, “Our #trendz campaign isn't just a showcase of trends, it's a celebration of individuality and affordability. The contest not only fosters creativity and empowers talent but also highlights our curated #trendz collection. Having Nancy Tyagi, a popular content creator, as the judge, offers a more inclusive opportunity for emerging talent and democratizes the process. Her unique journey further positions her as an ideal mentor and judge; to handpick winners based on their creativity, hard work, and style.”
Leading fashion influencer Nancy Tyagi added, "From sharing my first Meesho haul that went viral to now judging the #trendz contest, it's been an incredible journey of growth and creativity. My heartiest congratulations to all the winners! Your talent inspires me, and I can't wait to see where your Meesho journey takes you. Here's to chasing dreams and making waves together!"
Each winner was treated to a personal billboard displayed in their hometown, featuring snapshots from an exclusive professional photoshoot for which they were flown to Bengaluru. Moreover, the top five winners will now have their individual "trend specific" moodboards showcased on Meesho, amplifying their social media influence even further. Coming to the cash prizes, the grand prize winner received cash worth 30 lakh rupees, and special prizes and benefits were awarded to the top five winners. Moreover, the top 500 winners collectively received prizes amounting to Rs 30 lakh.