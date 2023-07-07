Meesho's rebranding exercise sees a celeb makeover

In its first campaign since rebranding, the brand has onboarded Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Ram Charan, and Trisha as brand ambassadors.
Last month, online fashion platform Meesho unveiled a new brand identity embracing inclusivity and economical services. Since the revamp, the brand has now come out with the first campaign titled ‘Sahi Quality at Sahi Price’ that features actors Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Ram Charan and Trisha.
With all the celebs taking the screens for their separate commercials, the overarching theme remains the same for the series of ads. In a typical Indian cinematic setting, the films position Meesho’s offerings as the ultimate point of interest, with the protagonists yearning to know the prices.
While Ranveer Singh and Ram Charan are seen donning a special agent avatar who is out to hunt down a Meesho fashion-clad ‘target’, Deepika Padukone and Trisha both play the role of a wife who’s out looking for her lost husband. The brand has creatively placed itself within the plot by describing the characters with the kind of clothes they’ve put on - good quality at a fair price.
The campaign, conceptualised and created by Moonshot, is an extension of Meesho’s proposition of affordable quality products, revealed recently in their rebranding exercise. The campaign was first announced through a teaser, posted on an Instagram page called ‘Show Me The Secret’. Credited wordplay, Show Me here is the anagram for Meesho.
If the ad films are anything to go by, the pricing of the products mentioned are a little too good to be true. But the company has doubled down on the proposition, claiming that the attractive prices are possible through Meesho’s zero commission initiative. In other words, sellers can keep 100% of their profits.