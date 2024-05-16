Meesho's #WaitNahiVoteKaro campaign encourages Indian youth to vote

Soumitra Choubey, associate director, brand marketing at Meesho, added, “We are excited to contribute to the General Election 2024 via Meesho's On-App, Social Media and creator ecosystem and have a meaningful impact. Since its launch on May 10, our campaign, #WaitNahiVoteKaro has already garnered over 18 crore impressions. By actively engaging our community through initiatives like #GRWMtoVote reels and targeted messages, we are aiming to foster a sense of empowerment among our users. We believe that by celebrating Election Day as a significant event, we can inspire an optimistic change in societal perceptions towards voting, thereby, not only increasing voter turnout but also reinforcing Meesho’s commitment to social and national responsibility.”