Meet industry-leading Gen AI visionaries today at the afaqs! GenAI Master Class

Guru Vaidya, solution consulting leader, Adobe
Experience the Adobe universe, from using generative AI to generate images, videos, and audio on the fly with Firefly. Once you are done generating, go ahead and understand how Adobe Analytics, its content supply chain Adobe GenStudio, and its marketing automation platform Adobe Marketo will help you manage your content.
Chandrika Deb - India growth lead, Canva
A session from Canva which takes you into all the generative AI-led features it launched in 2023 with Magic Studio. The features range from text-based prompts to help you design your marketing collaterals, images, presentations, social media posts, and anything under the marketing communications umbrella.
Anupreet Singh - Chief revenue officer, Gan.ai
Understand how generative AI can transform video outreach by letting marketers easily create millions of personalised videos in this Gan.ai session. Key takeaways include appreciating the immense power of video, and how AI can 100x marketing efforts, engagement and conversion.
Mayuresh Dubhashi - Group executive creative director, Leo Burnett
Learn how Leo Burnett fed and trained ChatGPT, over 20 days, to generate answers in the wit and charm of Farhan Akhtar for an Oreo campaign, and how it and production house Prodigious zeroed down on ‘Resemble’, a San Jose-based voice cloning platform, to mimic the actor’s voice.
Sidharth Singh, sr. manager, countlines and gifting, Mondelez International
AI-generated lyrics, AI-composed music, AI-generated vocals, and real-time generation of personalisation songs – these were four AI offerings Mondelez used to let people make their Happy Birthday song. Learn how it went about it in this sweet session.
Binaifer Dulani, founding member and creative, Talented and Varun Khiatani, strategy, Talented
Take a trip with creative agency Talented on how it, for Britannia’s Independence Day Campaign, used text-to-video and image-to-video programs, followed by tools for face swapping to bring alive the stories of India’s last living freedom fighters.
Akhilesh Sabharwal, chief technology officer, Zoo Media
Independent advertising network Zoo Media will take you through how it built a customised GPT (Brainstorm.IO) on the OpenAI platform and uses it so that you can go forward and start building one of your own for your brand. GPT or Generative pre-trained transformer (GPT) is one of the most powerful AI tools at your disposal – look at ChatGPT. Why not build yours?
