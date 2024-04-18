Men’s grooming brand Svish signs up Shikhar Dhawan as investor & brand ambassador

The recent investment round, led by Ruchirans Jaipuria and including undisclosed sums from Shikhar Dhawan and others, highlights confidence in Svish's vision and potential. Jaipuria remarked on Svish's remarkable resilience: "With a reduction in burn rate by over 70%, the company is well positioned to achieve profitability and further solidify its market leadership. With a new capital infusion, Svish is expanding into sexual health and New Grooming categories, showcasing its commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction. Backed by strategic investments, upcoming products will strengthen Svish's industry leadership."