Men’s grooming brand Svish signs up Shikhar Dhawan as investor & brand ambassador

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The investment round was led by marquee investor Ruchirans Jaipuriya.
Svish, a D2C brand in men’s grooming and hygiene, announces its collaboration with renowned Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan. Dhawan is investing in Svish and also assuming the role of brand ambassador, to bring in a unique blend of passion and influence to the brand's journey ahead.
"I am delighted to embark on this exciting journey with SVISH. Their commitment to innovation and quality aligns perfectly with my values. As an athlete, grooming is essential, and I am thrilled to endorse a brand that offers such exceptional products," stated Shikhar Dhawan
Welcoming Dhawan to the SVISH family, Jaideep Mahajan, co-founder of Svish, expressed, "Shikhar Dhawan's association with Svish brings an invaluable dimension to our brand. His relevance and reach in the public domain make him the perfect ambassador for our mission to redefine grooming and hygiene standards. We are excited to have him on board."
Founded by Ishan Grover and Jaideep Mahajan in 2020 during the pandemic, Svish has gained recognition for its innovative products that challenge industry norms. With offerings like Made-Safe Certified Hair Removal Spray for Men and an Anti-Chafing Roll-On, Svish has carved a niche. These products are available across leading marketplaces and are expanding to the USA and UAE for exponential growth.
The recent investment round, led by Ruchirans Jaipuria and including undisclosed sums from Shikhar Dhawan and others, highlights confidence in Svish's vision and potential. Jaipuria remarked on Svish's remarkable resilience: "With a reduction in burn rate by over 70%, the company is well positioned to achieve profitability and further solidify its market leadership. With a new capital infusion, Svish is expanding into sexual health and New Grooming categories, showcasing its commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction. Backed by strategic investments, upcoming products will strengthen Svish's industry leadership."
Dhawan's influence and personal investment underscore Svish's growth potential and market impact.
Commenting on the distribution and growth strategy, Manan Chawla, director of sales at Svish, emphasised, "Our partnership with quick commerce platforms like Blinkit and Zepto is pivotal, reducing delivery time to 10-30 minutes in major cities for swift access to our grooming solutions."
"Shikhar Dhawan's partnership with Svish marks a strategic alignment of values and vision. We at Da-One are keen to engage with exciting startups like Svish and Shikhar's endorsement not only adds star power but also validates Svish's commitment to quality and innovation. It's a win-win situation for both parties," added Amitesh Shah, group CEO of Da-One Group.