MG Comet's new campaign positions It as a street-smart car

“The brief was to create a campaign that portrays Comet EV as the perfect city car. We felt that Comet EV, with its easy manoeuvrability, tech features, spacious inside and compact outside design, reflected the spirit of new-age city folks who are always looking at ways to deal with the curveballs of everyday driving. That’s how we arrived at the new positioning encapsulated in the tagline ‘The Street Smart Car.’ The campaign is led by three films that were shot within the environs of the city, with a narrative that seamlessly integrates the features of the car with slice-of-life moments,” says Amit Nandwani, national creative director, Cheil X.