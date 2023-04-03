Mi Ads appoints Xapads Media as core agency partner for India

The platform will offer advertisers exclusive access to premium app inventory of Mi Ads for in-OEM advertising.
Xapads Media, the leading adtech platform is now the Core Agency Partner of Mi Ads for the India market and will offer advertisers exclusive access to premium app inventory of Mi Ads for in-OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer) advertising. The adtech major stood out among top partners for their outstanding work in boosting MIUI internet business and demonstrated excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions for Mi Ads.
With a strong foothold in India and SEA region, Xapads has been working with brands from various sectors like Fintech, E-Commerce etc and offering clients the best of their services.
Speaking on the occasion, Alok Pandey, vice president, sales & marketing, Xapads Media said, “I am beyond excited to announce our association with Mi Ads as their Core Agency Partner. Our collaboration will redefine performance programmatically and support brands to thrive in the ever-evolving adtech landscape. The branding and promotion opportunities will aid marketers in connecting with niche audiences that are challenging to reach.”
Bono Wu, director of channel partnership, Mi Ads, international internet business, said, “We are proud to be associated with Xapads which is our core partner for Mi Ads, Marketing Solution in the regions of US, India and SEA. Xapads is not only a business growth driver, but also a trusted partner and value creator. Their expertise in programmatic advertising and data-driven marketing solutions are just a few reasons why we're thrilled to have them. Together we look forward to delivering unparalleled results for our clients.”
Currently, Mi Ads is experiencing rapid growth in global markets and through this affiliation, it intends to leverage its reach.
Further commenting on the association, Vishal Singh, country head, Xapads Media, said, “As a leading provider of adtech solutions and digital marketing services, we understand the importance of affiliation with a brand that is at the forefront of innovation and technology. Mi Ads commitment to providing cutting-edge services to their customers aligns perfectly with our own values, and we cannot wait to leverage our expertise to achieve greater success.”
Last year, Xapads Media entered into a strategic partnership with Mi Ads for the SEA and recently they were awarded with the Agency of the Year for assisting marketers with real-time insights, quality user acquisition, and premium ad placements while generating leads and giving product recommendations in a hygienic environment.