Mi Ads appoints Xapads Media as core agency partner for India

Further commenting on the association, Vishal Singh, country head, Xapads Media, said, “As a leading provider of adtech solutions and digital marketing services, we understand the importance of affiliation with a brand that is at the forefront of innovation and technology. Mi Ads commitment to providing cutting-edge services to their customers aligns perfectly with our own values, and we cannot wait to leverage our expertise to achieve greater success.”

Last year, Xapads Media entered into a strategic partnership with Mi Ads for the SEA and recently they were awarded with the Agency of the Year for assisting marketers with real-time insights, quality user acquisition, and premium ad placements while generating leads and giving product recommendations in a hygienic environment.