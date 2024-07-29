Mia by Tanishq partners with para archer Sheetal Devi for a new campaign

Speaking about the campaign, George Kovoor, chief creative officer, South, Famous Innovations said, “Sheetal Devi has an amazing story. She is the World’s first female armless archer and. She is the perfect embodiment for everything a brand like Mia stands for. Mia has always believed that every woman has the potential to shine, irrespective of her background or physical capability. This film celebrates that brand philosophy. Sheetal Devi is pretty much like any other 17-year-old girl, full of energy and enthusiasm. We were inspired by Sheetal’s very own everyday experience for this film. Hopefully after this campaign people will be encouraged to redirect their stares at the star that lies within.”