Mia by Tanishq partners with para archer Sheetal Devi for a new campaign

Mia by Tanishq celebrates women's diversity in new campaign.
Mia by Tanishq, a jewellery brand, unveils its latest campaign titled "Dekhna Hai Toh Khel Dekho." This campaign features para-archer, Sheetal Devi, highlighting her unmatched skills, indomitable spirit, and passion for her sport. Mia wants to inspire people to discover their talents, follow their interests, and be confident in their abilities.
Mia's culture code focuses on showcasing diverse narratives with real women in their campaigns, such as athletes, mom-bloggers, body-positivity influencers, individuals across the gender spectrum, a person with Down's syndrome, and others. The brand's recent campaign with Sheetal Devi highlights its dedication to diversity by partnering with a para-athlete, a first for a jewelry brand.
Mia portrays Sheetal Devi's journey, as it opens with scenes of curious glances, unabashed stares and a sense of awe from people staring at her. In a twist, the person being stared at is revealed to be Sheetal Devi, conveying an impactful message that while people often stare for obvious reasons, it is her achievements that make her truly shine. The film then highlights her exceptional talent in archery, urging viewers to focus on her skills and her game: “Dekhna hai toh mera khel dekho.” As she prepares to aim and shoot the arrow, the custom-made evil-eye anklet on her feet symbolises the protection she seeks for her talent.
Designed by Mia at Sheetal's request, the anklet symbolises protection for her feet, reflecting her commitment and faith in her path. The film uses strong visuals and sincere storytelling to inspire admiration and respect, urging viewers to appreciate talent and drive beyond surface impressions. This story emphasises Mia's support for the 'Star in You', aiming to create a lasting emotional connection.
Commenting on the partnership, Shyamala Ramanan, business head, Mia by Tanishq, said: "It is a moment of pride to have Sheetal Devi on board. Sheetal is confident, fun and comfortable in her own skin, much like the Mia woman, making her the perfect choice as the new star of Mia! This campaign highlights the experience of being stared at for our differences, encouraging people to see beyond the surface and appreciate their extraordinary talent and achievements. Mia stands as a proud believer in Sheetal as she continues her quest for victory, inspiring this and several more generations to embrace the star within."
Speaking about the campaign, George Kovoor, chief creative officer, South, Famous Innovations said, “Sheetal Devi has an amazing story. She is the World’s first female armless archer and. She is the perfect embodiment for everything a brand like Mia stands for. Mia has always believed that every woman has the potential to shine, irrespective of her background or physical capability. This film celebrates that brand philosophy. Sheetal Devi is pretty much like any other 17-year-old girl, full of energy and enthusiasm. We were inspired by Sheetal’s very own everyday experience for this film. Hopefully after this campaign people will be encouraged to redirect their stares at the star that lies within.”