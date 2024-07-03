MIB’s new advisory limits the self-declaration certificate mandate to the Food and Health sectors only

Speaking on the new advisory, Manisha Kapoor, CEO and secretary general, Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI), said, “As per MIB advisory dated 3rd July which supersedes its earlier advisories on the self- declaration certificate requirements, advertisers/advertising agencies issuing advertisements for products and services related to Food and Health sectors are advised to upload an annual self-declaration certificate on the above mentioned portals, as applicable, and make available the proof of uploading the self-declaration to the concemed media stakeholders, such as TV channels, newspapers, entities involved in publishing of advertisements on the internet, etc. for the record. MIB has taken cognisance of the various issues related to the working of the portal, the manner in which digital advertising functions, as well as noting that the court had expressed concern with the food and health sectors primarily."