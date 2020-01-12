Michelin Man reappears on Indian OOH landscape

Tyre manufacturing company Michelin has revived its presence on Indian OOH avenues with its iconic mascot - the 'Michelin Man' making a comeback in the country. The mascot features in the brand's new campaign with the tagline 'For those who drive the change'.
Michelin has chosen safety, longevity and fuel efficiency as the core of the campaign that will see presence across TV, OOH and the digital space. The OOH campaign has been crafted by Ignite Mudra, and has been executed across 15 cities, including metros and mini-metros.
With the mascot and the tagline hoisted on billboards across the country, the outdoor effort has been the brand's prime focus. With a typography that reads 'For those who drive safe', and Michelin Man flaunting his signature smile, the billboards are the brand's attempt to garner high impact traction.
Michelin first introduced the mascot to Indian consumers in 2016, with its 'Safely Ahead' campaign. The campaign, conceptualised by Publicis India, also saw the brand's first ever TVC made for the country, targeting Indian motorcyclists.
Speaking on the #IndiaDrivesChange campaign, Saradamani Dey, director – digital, brand and image, communcations, Africa India Middle East, Michelin, says, “Michelin India’s #IndiaDrivesChange is our commitment to be a reliable partner in progress. We have woven this ethos in this 360 degree communication approach, with OOH as a key pillar. We are happy with the innovations that Ignite Mudra has been able to bring in this space.”
Rahul Kakar, chieft operating officer, Ignite Mudra, said in a press release, “At Ignite Mudra, we always try and analyse what would work best for the brand, be it use of technology, creative input or integrating experiential with OOH. With Michelin, we strongly felt that the Bibendum, a.k.a the Michelin Man, was the area of focus and innovations highlighting the same have been executed across cities, further adding to the impact. At times, a simple medium needs a simple solution which works best for the brand.”
Here are a few pictures from the OOH campaign: