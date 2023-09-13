Milk Bikis' #GrowthNeedsBoth campaign breaks stereotypes in Parenting

Amit Doshi, chief marketing officer at Britannia Industries said, ‘’Much like Milk Bikis, which is both, a partner for fun and upbringing to any childhood, the equal contribution of both parents ensures enrichment to a child’s overall success. We have designed the campaign to go beyond traditional parenting norms and celebrate true parenting partners, where both, the mother and the father contribute equally to their children’s lives. We are proud to onboard Prithi and Ashwin to deliver the ‘Growth Needs Both’ message, and hope it inspires families across to progress from traditional familial roles.’’