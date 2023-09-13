Milk Bikis' #GrowthNeedsBoth campaign breaks stereotypes in Parenting

Conceptualised by Lowe Lintas Bangalore, the campaign features Prithi Ashwin with her husband, cricketer R. Ashwin, and their daughters, Akhira & Aadhya.
Britannia Milk Biscuits have been a staple for kids for decades, offering both nutrition and flavor. For its latest campaign in Tamil Nadu, Lowe Lintas Bangalore has focused on how both parents need to contribute equally and actively to a child's overall success.
Spearheading the ‘Growth Needs Both’ Message, the campaign features Prithi Ashwin, her husband, Indian cricket legend R. Ashwin alongside their two daughters. The campaign aims to bring about a mindset shift in the arena of parenting and highlight the importance of collaborative parenting: highlighting the combined efforts of both parents as equal partners in ensuring the holistic growth and nourishment of their child.
In today’s day and age, a child’s upbringing and nourishment is not just the task of a mother. Fathers need to play a significant and equal role as well. In fact, their responsibilities are becoming truly interchangeable. To showcase this, Milk Bikis decided to bring together this Tamil family in their films to epitomize the modern-day couple who play an equally nurturing role in the lives of their kids.
Amit Doshi, chief marketing officer at Britannia Industries said, ‘’Much like Milk Bikis, which is both, a partner for fun and upbringing to any childhood, the equal contribution of both parents ensures enrichment to a child’s overall success. We have designed the campaign to go beyond traditional parenting norms and celebrate true parenting partners, where both, the mother and the father contribute equally to their children’s lives. We are proud to onboard Prithi and Ashwin to deliver the ‘Growth Needs Both’ message, and hope it inspires families across to progress from traditional familial roles.’’
On the campaign and the importance of their message, Prithi & Ravichandran Ashwin, ‘’Parenting is all about teamwork and it works well when we both are dedicated to ensuring that our children are cared for. We fully stand by the Milk Bikis approach that ‘Growth Needs Both’ and feel proud to be able to propagate the message of equal contribution towards our children’s growth.’’
Sonali Khanna, president and branch head at Lowe Lintas, Bangalore said, “Our latest campaign for Britannia Milk Bikis is a great example of partnership at multiple levels - from messaging to execution. Firstly, there’s the Britannia-Lowe Lintas partnership that has built iconic brands over decades. Then there’s the message of ‘Growth Needs Both’ that highlights the incredibly important aspect of co-parenting, and partners it beautifully with the product promise. Finally, there’s the wonderful partnership of R. Ashwin, Prithi, Akhira and Aadhya; a family that truly encapsulates the benefits of shared responsibility. We hope all of Tamil Nadu will be inspired by their example.”
