Ministry of AYUSH asks Patanjali to stop advertising anti-COVID-19 tablets

The Ministry has also asked Patanjali Ayurved to provide at the earliest details of the name and composition of the medicines being claimed for COVID treatment. The company is also required to submit details of the site(s)/hospital(s), where the research study was conducted for COVID-19; protocol, sample size, Institutional Ethics Committee clearance, and results data of the study (ies) and stop advertising/publicizing such claims till the issue is duly examined. Ministry has also requested concerned State Licensing Authority of Uttrakhand Government to provide copies of license and product approval details of the Ayurvedic medicines being claimed for the treatment of COVID -19