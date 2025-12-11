MiQ report tracks India’s rapid growth in CTV and streaming habits

MiQ has released its latest Advanced TV Report India, offering new insights into how Connected TV and streaming behaviour is evolving across the country. The findings draw from consumer and advertiser surveys and come at a time when India’s active CTV user base has expanded by more than 87% year-on-year, reaching over 129 million people.

The report highlights a shift toward multi-device consumption: 93% of viewers watch video on mobile, while 71% continue to use television screens. On average, Indian viewers subscribe to three streaming platforms, spending more than Rs 1,360 per month, with 67% planning to add more services.

Growth in the hardware ecosystem mirrors these trends. Sales of 55-inch and above smart TVs rose 43% in 2024, and the combination of broadband homes and budget smart TVs accounts for 46 million households. The report also notes an increase in digital-only audiences, now at 23%.

Varun Mohan, chief commercial officer India, MiQ, said: “The findings of this report underline how India is not just a fast-growing streaming market, but is also setting global benchmarks in how audiences engage with Advanced TV. CTV spends have already more than tripled since 2022 at INR 450 crore, to INR 1,500 crore in 2024, and this trajectory will only continue as advertisers accelerate investments into CTV and outcome-driven formats. MiQ is committed to equipping them with the data, tools and expertise to unlock measurable growth as the industry rides the wave of CTV evolution.”

One of the standout data points is that 91% of Indian viewers engage with ads while watching content, often taking immediate actions such as browsing or shopping on a second screen. This responsiveness is shaping the advertising landscape, with CTV advertising revenues in India expected to grow significantly in the years ahead.

With Indian audiences so responsive to storytelling and interactivity, the ability to deliver creative that not only captures attention but drives measurable action is set to define success in this market. Advertiser sentiment is taking note of this momentum already, as 92% of Indian marketers expect video budgets to increase, with Connected TV becoming a major area of investment. More than half of advertisers plan to increase spending on CTV, alongside continued prioritisation of YouTube and social video.

The report consolidates these shifts into a roadmap for advertisers navigating India’s varied but expanding video ecosystem, outlining strategies for improving creative effectiveness and linking campaigns more clearly to outcomes.