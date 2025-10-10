Miraggio’s new campaign celebrates festive chaos and charm

Miraggio has unveiled its festive campaign, The Invite, spotlighting the fun, frenzy, and flair of getting ready for celebrations. The campaign shifts focus from the grandeur of parties to the relatable, often chaotic pre-party moments — the outfit dilemmas, last-minute gift rushes, playlist debates, and those perfect entrances that make every festival memorable.

Through characters like The Designated DJ, The Overdresser, The Perfectionist, and The Thoughtful One, the film captures the diverse personalities that shape Indian festivities, with each moment anchored by a Miraggio bag — the ultimate festive companion.

The festive collection features nearly 20 styles, including Miraggio’s debut line of box clutches — sleek, statement pieces designed for every celebration. Blending practicality with high-glam aesthetics, the collection celebrates individuality, confidence, and joy.

Mohit Jain, founder & CEO, Miraggio, said: “Festive season is not just about the big moment at the party; it’s about the stories that unfold around it. With The Invite, we wanted to create a narrative that feels instantly relatable, a reflection of the excitement, chaos, and glamour that define Indian festivities. Miraggio bags don’t just complement the look; they complete the memory. This campaign is our way of celebrating individuality, togetherness, and the joy of being unapologetically yourself, with bags designed to carry not just essentials, but the spirit of the season.”

As part of the campaign, Miraggio is also hosting a Gifting Concierge Pop-Up at Nexus Select CITYWALK Mall, New Delhi, from October 4–10. Featuring a BYOB (Build Your Own Box) concept, the pop-up offers personalized gifting, luxury wrapping, and engaging experiences like a nail bar, customization zone, and selfie station — all reflecting the campaign’s festive spirit.