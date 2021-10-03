Mi's latest ads star Mouni Roy, Himmesh Reshammiya, Bobby Deol and... Jaskaran Kapany?

When the marketing head stars in an ad for the brand's festive sale for 2021, here's what happens.
It's that time of the year again. Offices, whether open or not, are debating upon Diwali celebrations. The most recent brand that caught our eye was Mi - with a new ad featuring its marketing head, Jaskaran Kapany.
Throughout the ad, we see the employee channel his inner Akshay Kumar from the movie ‘Ajnabee’ and remark “Everything is planned” when asked about the company's upcoming Diwali party.
Another festive season ad features Raghu Reddy - Xiaomi India's chief business officer nearly spills the beans of the party while sharing his screen on a video call. Just look at him trying to cover his mistake, “Sorry, this is not supposed to be on the screen.” And what’s with that Himesh Reshammiya voice note?
Speaking of Himmesh Reshammiya, here is Mi's latest ad for its Diwali party sale - featuring the music director Himmesh Reshammiya. The ad makes multiple references to Bobby Deol movie songs as well as Reshammiya's biggest hits.