Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar joins Clovia as its newest brand ambassador

Manushi stars in the latest TVC 'Coffee to Club with Clovia', showcasing the brand's presence across OOH, digital, media, and TV.
Clovia, India’s lingerie, sleep, and personal care brand, today announces former Miss World Manushi Chhillar as its newest brand ambassador. This collaboration marks another milestone for Clovia as it continues to champion relatable conversations and celebrates the joy of being a girl while resonating with audiences nationwide.
Manushi Chhillar takes centre stage in the brand’s latest national TV ad campaign themed around ‘Coffee to Club with Clovia.’ The young actress will be seen as the face of the brand in a 360-degree campaign spanning OOH, digital, media and TV.
The TVC campaign revolves around the idea of Clovia being a supportive companion for women during all of life's adventures and moments, both grand and intimate, akin to a caring friend.
The film's story follows Manushi Chhillar’s candid conversations with her friend and highlights Manushi’s spontaneous and adventurous personality as she juggles her plans for the day.
From going out for a coffee to getting glammed up for a night out to having heart-to-heart conversations with friends at home, the TVC captures the joy of everyday life from friendships to heartbreaks.