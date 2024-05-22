Mohammed Siraj and Ravi Shastri groove to 'Oo Antava' song in Dixcy Scott’s latest campaign

Shekhar Tewari, chief executive officer of Modenik Lifestyle, remarked, "The Body Ki Bhasha campaign celebrates the confidence that comes from being true to yourself, which is reflected in your body language. Yashasvi Jaiswal and Mohammed Siraj are perfect ambassadors for this campaign. Coming from humble beginnings, they have broken through societal constraints with their talent and confidence in their abilities. This campaign highlights that societal norms are deemed irrelevant when you believe in yourself. Comfortable innerwear contributes immensely to this self-belief, influencing how men perceive themselves and are perceived by others by how they carry themselves. Dixcy Scott innerwear plays a vital role in providing the comfort and support that boosts this confidence. This campaign showcases how comfortable innerwear enhances body language which enables you to seize the moment and stand out."