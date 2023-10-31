Monte Carlo Home's latest campaign with Raveena Tandon promotes a sense of belonging in every home

The campaign by Hashtag Orange tells the story of a young girl from an orphanage who struggles to find a sense of belonging in her new home.
Hashtag Orange has unveiled an integrated campaign for Monte Carlo Home, with Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon as brand ambassador. Supported through various channels, including print, OOH, and digital platforms, the campaign tells the story of a young girl from an orphanage who struggles to find a sense of belonging in her new home. Raveena Tandon, portrayed as the mother figure in the TVC, bridges the emotional gap and fosters a genuine connection by using Monte Carlo Home products to provide warmth, comfort, and a sense of belonging in the new home.
Elaborating on the campaign, Monica Oswal, executive director of Monte Carlo, said, “Monte Carlo Home was founded on the philosophy that every living space needs a personal touch to fill it with warmth, love, and emotions. The campaign takes this philosophy to the next step by showing how a Happy Home is where one’s heart belongs, conveying the emotion of our tagline – ‘Home is where the heart belongs’ perfectly.This film attempts to show how the brand plays a role in everyday life and can make every corner of the house radiate warmth and comfort, making every home an ideal setting for creating beautiful stories and cherished memories.”
Amit Shankar, CCO of Hashtag Orange, added, “Home is where the heart belongs is a compelling story that evokes a thought-striking emotion in the audience. The idea behind building the launch campaign was to emphasize the importance of a loving home where opinion and importance matter to every family member. Through the narrative, we helped showcase Monte Carlo Home's exquisite products as the essence of a warm and comfortable living space.”