Mortein shines spotlight on unsung heroes in heartwarming campaign

Conceptualised by Havas Worldwide India, the film beautifully captures the message in a poignant scene, where a mother and her kids demonstrate compassion to the security guard of their housing society by providing him with a Mortein liquid vaporiser for his cabin. The film highlights the selfless dedication of the community workers who are consistently looking out for the world and ensuring our overall safety. The mother then urges her kids to protect the ones who protect the world, hence encapsulating the campaign message - ‘Unki raksha kare jo roz hamari raksha karein’ with Mortein.