Mother Dairy plays hygiene card, pits packaged paneer against loose variants

“We have witnessed over the years that various categories like atta, oil, dahi, etc., which used to be consumed in loose format, are now being consumed in packages. This transition has happened over the last 10-20 years. Packaged options are being preferred, especially in the urban markets. Such an immense transformation for a category like paneer was out of place. Also, in the current situation, we have witnessed consumers opting for packaged food due to the uncertainty looming over outside food,” says Sharma.