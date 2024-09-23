Mother's Recipe drops chutney rap anthem video to celebrate flavours of India

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The chutney rap anthem delivers a message that snacks get tastier when you add a spoonful of Mother’s Recipe.
Mother's Recipe, an ethnic food brand has launched a chutney rap anthem video, capturing the essence of Indian snacks. The video is an explosion of colors, rhythm and mouth-watering visuals.
It showcases a wide range of snacks like samosas, paneer tikka, bhel puri, golgappa and more.
The chutney rap anthem is a fresh Indian street food culture, delivering a message that snacks get tastier when you add a spoonful of Mother’s Recipe.
In a bid to connect with today’s dynamic and youthful audience, Mother’s Recipe has taken a bold step by creating a rap anthem that resonates with the contemporary love for Indian street food.
The rap anthem stands out with its engaging lyrics that highlight the versatility of Mother’s Recipe Chatpata Chutneys. The anthem creatively communicates how these chatpata chutneys can enhance the taste of any dish, be it a traditional samosa or a contemporary paneer tikka. The upbeat music and rhythmic flow are designed to connect with a younger audience, making the anthem both memorable and enjoyable.
The rap’s chorus- “Snacks khane ka koi bhi ho dhang, Mother’s Recipe ho humesha sang”—captures the essence of the campaign: no matter the snack, Mother’s Recipe Chutneys are the ultimate companion, adding an irresistible flavour to every dish.
The Chutney Rap Anthem video features a diverse mix of Indian faces and a range of popular snacks, beautifully highlighting the fun of snack time with Mother’s Recipe Chatpata Chutneys. The video’s fast-paced, energetic style and youthful vibe make it incredibly relatable for the younger generation, who are always on the lookout for quick, tasty and authentic food experiences.
Commenting on the launch of the new Chutney Rap Anthem video, Sanjana Desai, executive director of Mother's Recipe said, “At Mother's Recipe, innovation meets tradition. Our Chutney Rap Anthem is a fresh take on how we bring flavors to life. We wanted to connect with the younger audience by merging the vibrant street food culture of India with a modern twist, showing that no snack is complete without our chatpata chutneys."