Mother's Recipe drops chutney rap anthem video to celebrate flavours of India

Commenting on the launch of the new Chutney Rap Anthem video, Sanjana Desai, executive director of Mother's Recipe said, “At Mother's Recipe, innovation meets tradition. Our Chutney Rap Anthem is a fresh take on how we bring flavors to life. We wanted to connect with the younger audience by merging the vibrant street food culture of India with a modern twist, showing that no snack is complete without our chatpata chutneys."