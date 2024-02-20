Motorola India assigns its creative mandate to Dentsu Creative

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The agency won the mandate following a multi-agency pitch and will service the brand from its Delhi office.
As per the mandate, Dentsu Creative will spearhead a wide spectrum of services across digital and mainline platforms. This includes proposition development, reporting & competition benchmarking, planning & strategy decks, social media creatives, media requirements encompassing digital, ATL, and retail, as well as ORM and social listening.
Dentsu Creative India is known for its integrated approach to delivering campaigns for a diverse clientele. The partnership with Motorola India not only underscores the its commitment to excellence but also cements the status as a trusted creative partner in the industry.
Commenting on the partnership, Shivam Ranjan, marketing head, Motorola Asia Pacific said, “We are excited to onboard Dentsu Creative as our creative partners, their innovative approach, digital-first thinking and strategic acumen make them the perfect partner to accelerate Motorola's core business narrative. Their in-depth research capabilities, industry expertise and creativity seamlessly align with our vision. We look forward to collaboratively delivering impactful and memorable campaigns to our audience.”
Ujjwal Anand, managing partner, Dentsu Creative India added, “We are honored and excited to commence this creative journey with Motorola India. We are optimistic that our belief in modern creativity, an approach that resonates with today's dynamic landscape, will contribute to the success of meaningful campaigns for Motorola. We look forward to crafting innovative narratives, breaking traditional boundaries, and contributing to Motorola's success in the vibrant and ever-evolving Indian smartphone market.”
Dentsu Creative PR and iProspect, both agencies from Dentsu India, handle the PR and media mandate for Motorola India, respectively. The addition of Dentsu Creative as the creative partner marks a strategic enhancement to the brand's integrated campaign approach, reinforcing its overall strategy.