Motorola presents "Sound of Perfection," featuring Indian musicians

Following the launch of the brand’s first ever True Wireless Stereo offerings in India, the moto buds and moto buds+, Motorola, announced the ‘Sound of Perfection’ album, an Intellectual property (IP) by a mobile phone brand.
For the launch, Motorola has collaborated with Spotify, leveraging Spotify’s brand affinity among music enthusiasts and showcasing the exceptional audio performance of the True Wireless Stereo (TWS) buds.
The IP brought together five popular music artists from across the country to create five distinct tracks in five different languages, culminating into a final track “Haq Se” bringing all the artists together to deliver an unforgettable musical experience for the audience.
The album is aimed at bringing a sensorial musical experience to the audience resonating with the true audio experience provided by the moto buds family. Moreover, the album is a blend of various genres of music such as folk, rap, and fusion which highlights the essence of India's cultural diversity and a blend of tradition and modernity.
The album is composed by celebrated Indian singer and musical composer Clinton Cerejo and features popular artists including Mame Khan, a versatile Folk, Sufi, and Bollywood singer from Rajasthan; Harsh Likhari, an inspirational young rapper from Punjab who recently made waves in the hip-hop genre; popular actor and singer Shruti Prakash; Shubhangi Kedar, a singer and YouTuber known for her Marathi-Hindi fusion classical music and RK Adithya, a playback singer and music composer. All these artists are masters in their genre and bring out the true essence of India beautifully.
Commenting on the new IP, Shivam Ranjan, head of marketing, APAC, Motorola, stated, “We're excited to introduce the 'Sound of Perfection' initiative, a distinct intellectual property that celebrates music, highlighting the diversity and authenticity of India’s musical landscape. We are excited to take this initiative to millions of Indian consumers with the album featuring exclusively on Spotify as well as Motorola YouTube and social handles. This initiative exemplifies our commitment towards delivering the perfect audio experience through our premium moto buds and buds+ featuring Sound by Bose, Dolby Atmos, Dolby Head tracking and many more segment leading features, delivering unmatched sound quality. This launch underscores our commitment to innovation and we’re certain about delivering an engaging and sensorial audio journey to our consumers.”
"Spotify is an integral part of our listeners’ moods and moments, and many of them are always on the lookout for more immersive ways to consume audio.. The launch of the moto buds family brings an opportunity for them to consume their favourite songs and artists, powered by enhanced sound quality," said Arjun Ravi Kolady, head of sales at Spotify India.
Commenting on the association, singer Mame Khan said, “As a musician, as a singer for me sound is the lifeline of my creations. When we got the chance to work with Motorola and the new moto buds my first idea was to create a track which touches the heart and the ear in equal ways. Being from Rajasthan and known for my folk fusion compositions I really wanted to showcase our regional flavors with the signature instruments such as Sarangi, Dholak and Kartal. Actually, this track is an invitation to our audience to plug in the moto buds and to travel to Rajasthan.”
Music composer and director of the song, Clinton Cerejo from Shor Police said, “As Shor Police, Bianca and I are really excited to bring to you this new release called “Haq Se” by our fab team at SP Force. Motorola is definitely a forward-thinking brand and we’re really happy to be associated with them on a project that truly creates meaningful artistic connections. Bianca adds on ‘Each and every artist brought something special to the table and it was special to oversee this collaboration and watch the magic unfold. SP Force aims to create current and relevant content that speaks to Gen Z in a language they can understand, and Motorola truly gave our team the wings to fly.”
Speaking on the launch, Rahul Khanna, Barcode Entertainment, founder said, “We are so humbled to have executed this for Motorola. At Barcode, we firmly believe that great work stems from exceptional collaboration. Every contributor for this IP demonstrates this ethos, making them invaluable collaborators in bringing Motorola’s vision to life. Barcode has always strived to push the envelope in Influencer marketing; Now the creation of Creator led Music IP aligned with Motorola’s vision looks visually stunning! These captivating music videos truly display the concept of Sound of Perfection for Moto Buds+."
With foraying into the TWS category, the launch of this IP showcases Motorola’s commitment to delivering technology and fostering innovation across the Motorola ecosystem. Both the earbuds output high quality, detail rich audio and offer exceptional features that enhance the on-the-go audio experience and setting a new standard for excellence in the TWS market.